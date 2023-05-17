Which American City Is The Right One For You To Visit?

If you have never been to America, chances are that you are unsure about which city you would like to visit first. Each of them has its own flavour and special things to see and do. Although we can’t mention them all in this article, we will provide you with an overall view of one city on each coast, so that it can help you decide the order in which you want to visit them.

If after reading this article you would still like to know more, you can look at the travel guides by Le Petit Fûté, which can really help you identify the city that attracts you the most. You may even find one that we did not mention below that pleases you best.

West Coast: Los Angeles

If you like to take it easy, you will most probably fit right in when you fly to Los Angeles. This city is unlike any others. First of all, the weather is exceptional all year long. You can benefit from the sea, but you can also enjoy yourself in the various parts of the city, which is a long stretch from the coast to downtown L.A. Go for the Hollywood studios, the luxury shopping on Rodeo Drive and the live concerts in bars and clubs all around the town.

East Coast: New York

It would be easy to just describe New York as being the opposite of Los Angeles (which it is). This said, you can also catch great live acts and do some luxury shopping in New York City. However, what you will find are busy streets filled with taxis honking their horns. If you like cities that are alive, you will love this one. Go to New York City to catch a musical on Broadway, visit the Statue of Liberty and to go all the way to the top of One World Trade Center (104 stories high).

North: Chicago

If you don’t expect anything about Chicago, it may well become your favourite city in the United States of America. Its downtown looks similar to the one in NYC from the air, in a smaller version. The water canals that cross through town really add to the beauty of Chicago. However, it gets really cold in winter, and it is known as the Windy City. Go to Chicago to eat some of the best food in the world, to visit amazing museums and to catch a show at the original House Of Blues.

South: Miami

It is said that the most beautiful women can be found in South Beach, Miami. Up to you to decide if it is true or not, when you visit this famous location, which features one of the most popular beaches in all of the US. Although this precise part of Miami is known as party land, Miami is really home to senior citizens. Go to Miami if you want to spend time at the beach, visit alligators in the swamp and get a taste of Latin America, as 85% of its residents speak Spanish.