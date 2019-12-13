Organising a trip that accommodates the needs of you and your kids can be a stressful event. Whether it’s deciding what activities to do, where to stay or what to eat, making sure the whole family is happy can be a real headache.

In order to ease the stress while planning your next holiday, Golf Travel Centre has put together a list of the top 5 family golf holidays; providing a stress-free, activity-filled holiday that’s fun for the whole family. Whether you’re looking to stay close to home or venture to the sunshine, we’ve got you covered.

Pestana Carvoeiro Resort

Situated on Portugal’s stunning coastline, Pestana Carvoeiro provides the perfect backdrop for any family getaway. Offering spacious apartments and villas, Pestana is a stone’s throw away from award-winning beaches, and popular towns, Carvoeiro and Ferragudo. Guests can enjoy a round of golf at Vale de Pinta and Gramacho golf courses, while kids can play in the outdoor pool or venture to nearby Slide & Splash Water Park. A 30 minute trip from Faro International airport, Pestana is close and easily accessible.

The Oxfordshire

If you’re trying to avoid the stress of aeroplane travel, look no further than The Oxfordshire. Located in the heart of the Chilterns, this resort is extremely accessible from London and the Midlands. As a renowned resort, The Oxfordshire is known for hosting tournaments such as the Andersen Consulting World Championship and the Benson & Hedges International Open. With spacious rooms, a pool and spa, and a short drive to historic Aylesbury, there’s something for everyone to do.

Cally Palace Hotel and Golf Resort

Internationally recognised as the ‘home of golf’, Scotland offers a culturally immersive experience for the whole family. Situated on the outskirts of Gatehouse of Fleet, Cally Palace is set in an idyllic 56 bedroom country mansion dating back to 1763. Family suites are available, offering a private terrace, as well as breakfast included. The resort also boasts an 18-hole golf course, indoor pool and tennis court. In the summer, kids can choose from a variety of activities including sailing, windsurfing and archery.

La Manga Las Lomas Village

As one of the most popular golf and holiday destinations in Europe, Spain is a must for any family getaway. Located in the heart of La Manga Club, Las Lomas Village is built in the style of a Meditteranean village. Guests are able to choose between apartments or townhouses, with free access to the saunas, steam rooms, swimming pool and gym. Kids can participate in a variety of activities from attending the junior club to participating in football and golf academies.

Penina Hotel and Golf Resort

This five-star hotel offers the perfect luxury holiday for the whole family. Boasting three golf courses, tennis courts and a swimming pool, this is the ultimate resort to relax, play golf and spend time with your loved ones. Offering a variety of activities, from archery to biking and billiards, Penina offers plenty of fun for parents and kids. Located a few kilometres from Avor, guests can easily access nearby shops, restaurants and beaches.