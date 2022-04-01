Your guide to gadgets for a solo trip

Are you planning a solo trip? Awesome. There’s nothing like the calm and serenity of nature, unhindered, for you to experience alone. Every travel starts not when you take the first step but from a dream—the urge to get out of normalcy, the thrust for adventure.

So, you are ready? Have you packed the bags? Booked the tickets?

Well, if you still have time, it might be a good idea to check out this list of gadgets that can be lifesavers on your trip.

GPS Trackers

GPS Trackers are simple yet surprisingly effective devices that you can take with you, especially when you are travelling alone. They transmit the location data accurately so your loved ones can know that you are safe all the time. GPS tracker from PAJ GPS also come with built-in SOS button that you can use when faced with an emergency, and first responders can reach you quickly, knowing your precise location. They can also keep your belongings safe when you are in a foreign country, and you must leave your valuables at the hotel when you go sightseeing.

Fitbit or smartwatch

These days, most of us have switched over to smartwatches that monitor our steps and health conditions all the time. So, it’s a great way to see how far you have travelled and take breaks when your heart rate is a little higher on solo trips. You also get to see the calories you burn and make out the map of your trip. FYI, you can also do this with a GPS Tracker.

All-in-One Universal Adapter

In case you are travelling far and must stay in foreign places, it’s wise to pack a universal adapter that is compactable with the charging ports during your stay at the destination. Different countries or locations use different kinds of charging slots, and it can be a hassle when you arrive at your hotel room and can’t find a port to charge your phone.

Solar charger

Suppose you’re someone who likes to be out in the open and on a trail with nothing but untouched nature in all directions for miles. In that case, having a solar charger can be the difference between having your phone battery dead for most of the trip or enjoying the journey in full steam with a full battery. Solar chargers are relatively easy to carry around, and they make sure that you never run out of power. It’s a simple yet very effective solution for all your power needs, whether a flashlight or mobile phone.

These travel gadgets are generic and relatively easy to buy and carry with you no matter where you are travelling. That is precisely why we included these on our list and not 1000 others that may or may not be needed depending on where you are travelling. Most of them are specific to your destination, and you won’t need them anywhere else. So be sure to check out other lists to find out about other gadgets you can use. However, these are highly effective, and it makes so much sense to take them with you no matter wherever you are going. Hope this was helpful and have a wonderful trip. We’ll see you again with more interesting tips and hacks and relevant information about travelling soon. Make sure to sign up to receive our updates in your inbox.