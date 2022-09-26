5 Unusual Things to Do While Travelling

If you’re lucky enough to be considering long-term travel plans, you might be planning an itinerary for your trip.

Whether you’re backpacking across Asia, interrailing through Europe, or eating your way around the United States, there are some great activities off the beaten track.

So, if you’re getting travel ready, here are 5 tips to making the most out of your trip in unconventional ways.

Volunteer and Teach at an Elephant Sanctuary in Thailand

Elephants are a hugely significant spiritual animal in Thailand, and represent strength, loyalty and longevity.

As a result, many sanctuaries have been set up to give elephants an ethical and safe home, away from tourism and exploitative work.

You can volunteer with a sanctuary like Kindred Spirits in Chiang Mai, where elephants are retired from harmful tourist activities, and can live peacefully.

During the 3-month role, you can also teach the local community English if you have classroom experience, and good native English language skills.

Work as a Freelance Writer

Freelancing is the perfect job for when you’re on the go. All you need is a laptop and a reliable internet connection!

Websites like FlexJobs allow you to advertise your services, while screening your job opportunities so you waste less time dealing with spam.

Freelance writing could mean anything from editing to copywriting and means you can fit any work you decide to do around your travel commitments. You can also take on as much or as little work as you like, depending on how much time you have to burn.

Volunteer on an Organic Farm

If you’re craving hard work, fresh air, and fruit under your fingers, you’ve come to the right place.

You can work on an organic farm in over 130 countries with organisations like WWOOF, who place you with a host family to learn practical farming skills, gardening experience and an opportunity to live sustainably.

Enrol in a Degree Remotely

Did you know that you can study a university degree while travelling?

Whether it’s an undergraduate or postgraduate degree with education providers like Anglia Ruskin University, your study flexible and can be completed around the rest of your commitments – leaving you free to enjoy your travels.

This means you can work on a career change while you’re travelling, or even complete your gap year backpacking without compromising on your education.

Engage in Work Camping

If you have a voracious sense of adventure, you may enjoy working in a summer camp in North America.

There are a vast number of camp companies who bring individuals from all over the world to cater for Residential Summer Camps, Girl Scout Camps, Day Camps, and Special Needs Summer Camps, where you can work depending on your interests and skillsets.

You can work as a ‘camp counsellor’, who is responsible for the well-being of the group, Support Staff who look after the kitchen, maintenance, or housekeeping. There’s something for everyone, and there is a fantastic opportunity to create lasting friendships.

Do you have any unusual activities you like to do while travelling? Leave your answer in the comments below!