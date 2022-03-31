Five themes for travel in later life

If you’re recently retired, or approaching that stage of your life, it stands to reason that you’ll be making plenty of plans. For some, stepping away from the world of work is a chance to put their feet up and enjoy not having to be in a certain place at a certain time.

For others, it’s an opportunity to spend more time with their loved ones – whether that be a spouse, partner, kids or grandchildren. And there are also those who like to use their free time to travel and see the world. It can be an expensive business, of course, and an equity release mortgage could be one option to explore if you’re looking to free up some funds.

However you decide to pay for it, there are plenty of themes around which you can base your next travel adventure. Here are just five of them.

Culinary

If you’re a keen foodie, why not combine two of your main passions and take a trip that incorporates some of the finest cuisines around the world? You could sample the delicious pizza and pasta of Italy, experience an authentic Asado in Argentina, try succulent sushi in Japan or tuck into a perfectly cooked paella in Spain. You can take the time to learn to create these dishes yourself, or you can simply gorge yourself in a succession of cafes and restaurants – what’s not to like!?

Wildlife

If a spot of nature is more your thing, why not immerse yourself in the animal kingdom? There is no end to safari holiday packages offering you the chance to see the likes of elephants, giraffes, rhinos and zebras in the flesh. Some of these packages also enable you to stay in accommodation in the wild, for those who like to get truly up close and personal with the animals.

Landscapes

From the spectacular Grand Canyon to the stunning glaciers of New Zealand, our planet is blessed with a range of remarkable natural scenery. There are any number of locations for you to choose from and if you’re a keen photographer, you’ll certainly not be short on picture opportunities.

History

The Colosseum in Rome, the Egyptian pyramids, Machu Picchu – the world is full of famous historical sites. So, if delving into the past really captures your imagination, why not plan your travels around visiting some of the locations that played such a significant role in the story of our planet.

Activities

If you’re into the likes of walking, climbing, cycling or kayaking, there are plenty of trips geared towards your preferences. You can hire a guide to show you around and take you to some of the best spots or, if you’re confident enough, strike out on your own and revel in the great outdoors.