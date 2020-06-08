Photography Tips for Your Next Destination

Anyone who’s planning a holiday or short trip will be taking lots of photos when they arrive. However, many often overlook the basics and aren’t making the most of their snapshots. We have put together this guide to help you take even better photos on your next journey.

If you’re travelling locally or abroad, you’ll want to have adequate travel insurance. This can provide cover for flight delays and cancellations, medical bills, and lost or stolen items. Afterall, replacing an expensive smartphone or full frame camera can be costly. Using a comparison site such as Utility Saving Expert will help you find the best value for money. Their frequently asked questions section will also help you understand what type and level of cover you’ll need before buying. Let’s get back to photography, shall we?

Travel light

By its very nature, travel photography is meant to excite and inspire. You shouldn’t pack more than you need, you’re not setting up a mobile studio to conduct a photo shoot. Think about what equipment you’ll actually need. Many beginners are content with the photos their smartphone takes. If you want a higher level of quality, consider a mirrorless or full frame camera, with a few lenses, memory cards and extra batteries. You’ll need a durable camera bag to keep your equipment safe.

The right lens for the job

For the avid photographer, there are a whole variety of genres to explore. Although, you will need to select the right lens for the right job. If your budget is limited, consider a fast zoom lens such as an 18-200mm.

You may see the focal point in the distance, or it could be right in front of you, a variable focal length lens which includes a strong wide angle and follows through to telephoto would be a suitable choice. A prime lens is suitable for portrait shots.

Shoot in the right format

Shooting images in RAW will give you extra flexibility in post-production, but you’ll need higher capacity memory cards as this image format can take up a lot of data. It’s a good habit to upload your images to a laptop or external hard drive every night so your pictures are safe. Having extra memory cards will also help you take more photos on multiple shoots.

Plan your day

Planning each event in your day can help you get the best pictures. If you know where you’re going to be and at what time, you can plan your shoot. Scouting locations in advance can inspire you, this can often be a big challenge amongst photographers. Find out what hot spots are worth visiting by researching online before the trip.

Take portrait photos

Many travel photographers may not have the confidence to take beautiful portrait photos. These can help you express the subject’s character and culture. If you’re travelling with others, this should be a lot easier. If you’re travelling alone, you will need to ask people if they’re happy to be photographed. The worst they could say is ‘no’. Although many will be happy for you to take a few photos of them if you ask them politely. Remember to say ‘thank you’ and offer to send them the photos after your trip has concluded.

Safety first

Most destinations are relatively friendly and safe so this shouldn’t be an issue. However, there are a few destinations in the world that are not. Be conscious of your environment and familiarise yourself with your surroundings.

This is why having the right travel insurance policy is essential, should anything unexpected happen. Remember that some activities such as extreme sports, bungee jumping and white-water rafting may be excluded.

Think creatively

In many tourist destinations, it can be difficult to be creative when you’re visiting lots of historical landmarks. You’ll need to think differently and focus on your composition and technique to get the most out of your next shot. Think about your angles, what you’re trying to portray, what emotion you want each picture to convey.

Research before setting off

If you are yet to book your next trip or vacation, you should carry out some research on what each country has to offer. Think about the celebrations, traditions, religious and spiritual events. Visiting during these times can provide you with ample opportunity to document what’s taking place.

Enjoy your travels

OK, so your main purpose is to capture lots of amazing photographs. But, don’t forget to take the time out and enjoy your holiday. Put the camera down for a few hours and take in the scenic views. Kick back and relax, enjoy the weather, experience the culture, taste the food. Take time out just for yourself, as taking photos every minute of the day may start to become stressful.

In conclusion, these tips will help you improve your travel photography and take your pictures to the next level. Be safe, have fun and create lots of memories.