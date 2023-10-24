5 Tips for Designing a Travel Photo Book 

Document every standout moment of your trip with travel photo books. Maybe you’re immortalising those big-ticket memories or your latest family camping expedition. Whatever your voyage, capture epic landscapes over lie-flat double-page spreads. Add the little details that count. And satisfy your wanderlust when you can’t get away physically. It’s the best way to keep those moments alive while you plan your next adventure.

Revisiting your travels is the perfect project for a wet and miserable afternoon. So capture the magic with these five tips to create contemporary photo books.

Tell your story

Every adventure has a beginning, a middle and an end. Structure your photo books to tell the tale of your travels. You’ll need to edit ruthlessly before uploading your best images to your photo book editor.

Organise your photos chronologically so your audience gets a sense of your journey. Choose well-composed and well-lit images. Each image should give you a sense of the trip, from an airport selfie to a breath-taking panorama. Finally, pick dynamic images to open and close your book to summarise the entire experience.

Don’t forget the details

A memorable trip is made up of so many standout moments. But it’s the little things that make it truly unique. Try snapping your accommodation or the locals you met in a bar. Scan your ticket stubs for that fantastic theme park. Or add meaningful geolocations or captions to spark your memories.

The beauty of designing photo books is that you can add text, hashtags or backgrounds that deepen the narrative. Try using photos of memorabilia as a background. Lower the image’s opacity and insert it as the background layer in your layout. If you decide to add text, use a single sans serif font throughout. And keep words to a minimum to let the images speak for a modern aesthetic.

Choose a unique look and feel

The look and feel of your book are entirely in your hands. Are you designing your travel photo books for friends and family? Or are you creating a high-end coffee table book?

Are you showcasing spectacular photography? Let astounding vistas run uninterrupted over a double-page spread. Creating a fun keepsake for friends? Softcover photo books are effortlessly stylish and contemporary.

Pick a size and format that makes sense for your audience. A glossy finish adds extra richness and vibrancy to your colour photography. On the other hand, a matte finish looks sophisticated for black-and-white or sepia-toned images. Once you’ve made your design decisions, start uploading your photos and editing the final product.

Use a uniform aesthetic

If you want your travel photo books to flow, be consistent with your aesthetic. Try grouping all your images with warm or cool tones together. And make sure to edit photos with the same colour temperature, vibrancy and contrast.

Group together shots of a single location taken from different angles. Or look for images that complement each other by being taken at the same time of day. Play around with layouts for the best groupings. Some photos may work better as collages, while others need a double-page spread.

Create a standout cover

The cover should spark excitement about the contents of your photo book. Capture the trip of a lifetime in a single show stopping image. Immortalise a fun family adventure with a group shot. Keep it simple and uncluttered so it doesn’t distract from the book’s theme.

No matter if it’s all about the destination or a bonding experience with friends. Stunning travel photo books make fantastic gifts or keepsakes of that unforgettable holiday. They’re the best way to relive a once-in-a-lifetime adventure or share memories with friends and families.