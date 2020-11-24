Why a Holiday in Palermo is what you need right now

Palermo, the worldwide known Sicilian city famous for its beauty and nominated “city of culture” in 2018, is one of the emblematic spots of the Italian culture. The Sicilian capital has an immeasurable cultural value and in the past few years, it has been committed to a project of renovation and tourism revaluation. If you are planning on traveling to Sicily, make sure you start from Palermo, which is a strategic site to begin a fantastic Italian tour dedicated to good food, architecture, and art. Palermo is genuinely a unique city, which stands out for its authenticity, but also for its cultural richness. Everyone, but really everyone in the world appreciates Palermo and no wonder why the famous designers “Dolce & Gabbana” are so devoted to it as well. What is the best way to enjoy all the warmth of this city and its inhabitants? How is it possible to live an unforgettable experience in the full Italian spirit? Keep on reading to find out why to spend your holidays in Palermo, Sicily in a wonderful villa.

A LOVELY FAMILY VILLA FOR A PERFECT FAMILY HOLIDAY

The Sicilian culture, which is traditionally rooted in the concept of family, can’t be fully experienced without the people you love the most. Palermo is an extremely well-suited city for a family journey because it offers all the comforts a city has but at the same time a lot of breathtaking places. And if you actually are planning a family trip to Palermo, the best accommodation choice for you would be to book a family villa. Staying in a villa will give you the chance to entirely arrange your schedule as you wish, according to anyone’s needs. Each villa also provides a swimming pool, which means you will be able to enjoy the great Sicilian sunny days with your family even if you are not at the seaside.

WHAT MAKES PALERMO SO SPECIAL? LET’S FIND OUT!

We already mentioned that Palermo is the perfect city to start a tourist tour of Sicily, but why is it actually worths spending some time in this city? First of all, Palermo directly opens onto the sea. The crystal clear water and the wonderful Sicilian beaches will fascinate you. One of the most popular beaches is certainly Mondello, highly appreciated by both foreign and Italian tourists. Palermo also offers some of the best cuisines in the world, and its specialties can range from street food to the most elaborate seafood dishes. You won’t be able to resist! In this city, you can as well visit theatres, architectural constructions, city squares, monuments, hidden gardens, exhibitions, and all sorts of cultural events.

Palermo is a great city that has the power to make you feel happy and relaxed, and in this passage, you found out how to best enjoy it. Now it’s your turn to leave for Sicily and share your own experience!