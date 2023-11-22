Traveller’s Bucket List 20 Must-Try Experiences Worldwide

In a world full of ‘stuff’, experiences and memories are becoming the most sought after possession these days. If you love to see the world, these must-try experiences around the world are well worth a place on your bucket list…

Gallery gazing in Paris

If you’re an art buff, you’re spoiled for choice in France’s capital – from the world famous Louvre Museum to the Petit Palais, your Mona Lisa smile will widen to a grin as you plan your Paris itinerary.

The hustle and bustle of Times Square

Become one of the 300,000 visitors a day at Manhattan’s magnificent middle, otherwise known as Times Square. Soak up the vibrancy of the bright lights and the billboards before heading to Broadway, Madame Tussauds, or Central Park.

Admire the mountains in Yosemite

Prepare to feel very small as you take in the views of Yosemite National Park, with its mountains, waterfalls, and California’s famous Redwood Forest. Keep an eye out for wildlife, and don’t forget your hiking boots!

Dining in Dubai

By far the most famous city in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai is synonymous with style and luxury. The best way to truly experience this city is to indulge your appetite with fine dining in Dubai, with a variety of cuisines coming together in refined and delicious dishes.

Be dazzled by the Northern Lights

Watch the sky come alive away from artificial illumination in the heart of Norway’s arctic capital, the city of Tromsø, where the aurora borealis can be seen under the right circumstances. They’re notoriously unpredictable, but hugely rewarding when the lights decide to shine.

Take in the Taj Mahal

Whether you admire it from the outside or decide to purchase a ticket to see the interior too, the impressive white marble mausoleum is an experience you can’t miss – or forget!

Climb Mount Kilimanjaro

A huge commitment for the seasoned mountaineer and a lifetime achievement when you reach the top, Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania is a dormant volcano that captures the imaginations of many an adventurer. It’s no wonder that it crops up so frequently on bucket lists worldwide.

Walk Giant’s Causeway

Whether you approach it by foot along the stunning Causeway Coast Way, or save your energy for a thorough exploration of the site itself, the Giant’s Causeway is one of Ireland’s most famous attractions. Formed of polygonal columns of basalt, its unique surface on which to walk is a truly unique way to see Ireland’s rugged coastline.

Go by gondola in Venice

What better way to see the ‘City of Water’? Gondolas are a huge part of the history of Venice, and an iconic way to sightsee, particularly if you opt for an undeniably romantic evening trip; it can cost a little more, but it’s 100% worth it.

Travel Route 66

It’s a 2400 mile road trip that attracts travellers in cars, motorhomes, campervans and motorcycles, enduring as one of the most nostalgic ways to pass time in America. It can take around 2-3 weeks to complete, but the memories will last a lifetime.

See a show at the Sydney Opera House

It’s stunning from the outside and it’s got plenty to offer inside; Sydney’s most famous performing arts venue puts on up to 40 shows a week, so there’s bound to be something to soak up on your visit.

An African Safari

The most spectacular wildlife sightings await in the Serengeti National Park, the ‘home of the great migration’ and a place to enjoy the safari of your dreams. Expect vast scenery and animals that have so far only existed for you in documentaries and your imagination.

Sightsee in Rome

The Colosseum, Trevi Fountain of Rome, and the Pantheon – and that’s just the start! Steeped in history and largely untouched, Rome ensures that your camera roll becomes impressive to browse long after your trip – and many of the sights are free!

Grand Canyon by helicopter

It’s one thing to hike it; it’s quite another to get a bird’s eye view! This imposing rock formation is the jewel in Arizona’s crown, and a helicopter tour is an unforgettable way to take in this natural wonder.

Luxuriate in the Blue Lagoon

Iceland has become something of a hotspot in recent years – literally! The Blue Lagoon is a geothermal spa located in the south west of the country, and attracts visitors from all over the world looking for a natural spa experience. Expect warm, mineral rich water, and a swim up bar.

Cruise the canals in Amsterdam

Amsterdam’s famous waterways are a flexible way to see the city, as well as a novelty. Get ready for plenty of photo opportunities as you drift past 17th century canal houses, under the cute brick bridges, and travel alongside those who prefer Amsterdam’s other mode of transport – bike!

Let go in Las Vegas

Fancy letting your hair down? There’s no place like Las Vegas – opulence, opportunity, and more Elvis impersonators than you’ve ever seen in one place before; there’s lots to enjoy, just know your limits!

Stop at Stonehenge

How did they do it? What was it for? Ponder all this and more on your visit to Stonehenge, a UK pre-historic monument steeped in theories, spirituality, myth and legend.

A Bali retreat

Switch off and go inwards; the Indonesian province of Bali offers some of the most popular wellness experiences in the world. Yoga, healing experiences and guided meditations are all set against the beautiful backdrops of the ocean and surrounding rice terraces.

Trek with llamas in Peru

They’re cute, fluffy, and can walk for miles – llamas are the perfect trekking companion! Llamas can even carry some of your cargo, so adventuring in the Andes is an experience of a lifetime with a llama at your side.