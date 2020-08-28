Why Greece may see a surge in tourism next year

Whilst it’s fair to say the summer of 2020 is one we can pretty much all forget, we’re already gearing up for a year of travel in 2021, and it seems Greece is on everyone’s wanderlust list. From escorted tours of Greece, to island hopping, lazy days spent on the beach, to exploring ancient temples, it’s a place of wonder and delight. So, whether you’ve already started planning next year’s getaways, or you’re more of a last-minute booker, here are some reasons why travel industry experts are expecting Greece to be a travel hotspot.

Low Covid numbers

We may never know the true number of Covid casualties; but compared to other European countries, Greece’s cases have been relatively low. The Greek government were quick to quarantine and close borders when many countries were still ‘open’. This led to the country being able to control the virus and minimise its impact on both people and the local economy.

Confidence in Europe

According to findings from Jules Verne, nearly half of Brits plan to travel to Europe in the next 18 months. With Italy, France, and Greece the top countries people wish to visit the most. Unsurprisingly, only 17% want to travel to The Americas. With Covid-19 still left unchecked, raging wild-fires and freak storms, riots and civil unrest, both North and South American countries are finding it hard to entice tourists.

Picture post-card scenery

Golden sands and azure seas, winding walkways, and picturesque towns, Greece is the perfect antidote to everyday life. It’s no secret that holidays are good for our mental and physical health, and the combination of crashing waves and historical sites is sure to soothe all our souls after a year of uncertainty. Whether you choose to holiday on one of the islands, are stay on the mainland, Greece is a destination that has something for everyone from families to couples, even solo travellers. In fact, more and more of us are planning on a spot of solo travel with nearly 30% of people preferring to holiday on their own.

Cheaper flights

As the airline industry begins to get back on its feet and back in the skies, there are plenty of bargains to be had. Whilst there was an initial reticence from some about flying again, many are coming round to the idea that flying with masks on and temperature checks at airports may now be the norm.

Over the past few months, the aviation industry has stepped up its campaign to address safety concerns about the spread of coronavirus, but Dr David Powell, medical adviser at Iata, the airline global trade body, has said, “All the data we can look at tell us that aeroplanes are less of a risk than any equivalent public place [such as] bus, train, restaurant, or a workplace.”

But remember, whilst things are still uncertain about travel, check the small print and your right to cancel and don’t forget to get travel insurance from the moment you book your holiday.