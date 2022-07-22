Unforgettable stag do in Krakow

Krakow is a place that has a lot to offer, not only in terms of sightseeing, but also the organization of a stag party. Krakow is very easy to get to for your stag do. There are budget flights available from many European airports. Most of Krakow stag activities are based in or around the city centre, the Cracow Shooting Academy. Most of the nightlife in Krakow, that interests stag groups, takes place in the Old Town, especially around the Market Square and Kazimierz. Krakow is fantastic for stag do. It offers cheap beer, lots of great activities in it, and a cordial attitude towards partygoers.

Are you organizing a stag do in Krakow?

Stag parties are now not only an unforgettable party until dawn. Many people go to additional attractions that introduce the groom, as well as others, in a party mood. That is why large cities such as Krakow, which have a lot to offer, are often chosen for the organization of a stag do. A stag party is an amazing evening, make it unforgettable! Planning a stag do can be hard work. Trying to pull together many different people and create a memorable stag weekend can be a real headache. You want to create a memorable stag do in Krakow packed with activities that will be enjoyable for everyone? Choose the Cracow Shooting Academy!

Stag activities in Krakow – Cracow Shooting Academy

Cracow Shooting Academy is probably the most popular and most visited shooting range in Krakow, located at ul. Jana Surzyckiego 16. This place is located in the city center, so it’s worth starting a stag do there, and then go to the clubs! It is here that not only residents of Krakow and the surrounding area come so often, but also visitors, not only from all over Poland, but also from all over the world, who want to organize an unforgettable stag party in Krakow. It’s a place where not only the bang, the smell of gunpowder and great fun await us, but also a lot of unforgettable emotions or great competition between individual guests of the bachelor party. Check out the offer for stag parties at Cracow Shooting Academy: https://www.shootingcracow.com/en/offer/stag-party/

Best stag party in Krakow

Cracow Shooting Academy offers excellent service that will not only introduce us to the world of shooting, but also conduct appropriate training. Thanks to this, we will learn not only the best practices, but also the appropriate shooting attitude. This is the perfect place for stag do in Krakow, because it is good fun for those who have already fired, and those who are holding their weapons for the first time. The Krakow Shooting Academy also provides ear protectors and safety equipment, all to make the fun only great and unforgettable, but also safe. It is a safe fun for all participants of this stag do activities.

Why Cracow Shooting Academy for a stag party?

First of all, shooting is simply perfect male entertainment! Great emotions await us, during the stag party there will be a huge dose of competition, plus the roar and the smell of gunpowder. According to many, the shooting range is a great idea for a stag activities. Importantly, this option is good for people who shoot as well as for people who have never shot before – for them it’s new, but really exciting!

Cracow Shooting Academy offer – Stag Do in Krakow

Every Stag group has a different budget and expectations, so therefore, in Cracow Academy are available packages at different prices. We have the option of using one of the 7 packages that have been prepared by the shooting range employees. Each of them is different, offering a different number of shots from different types of weapons. If we want, we can also prepare our own package, especially for your bachelor party. All types of weapons available on the range (there are over 50!) are available. So nothing limits us. The full range of weapons, also available at stag parties, has been described and presented on the Cracow Shooting Academy website.