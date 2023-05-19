Morocco: ideal for a luxury holiday

If you’re looking for a luxury holiday with a difference, Morocco is the ideal place for you to visit. At Trek in Atlas we offer a variety of trips to the North African nation, from staying in a riad in Marrakech to visiting the Atlas Mountains.

We have been a specialist tour operator for more than 20 years, so you can be confident that when you book your luxury trip to Morocco you will get the holiday you’ve dreamed of.

Our team are travel experts who know exactly what people want from a special holiday, whether you’re planning your honeymoon, an anniversary, a romantic break or a family holiday with your kids.

We can tailor the trip to suit your needs, organising different components to your holiday, so you can make the most of your visit to the country. Alternatively, you can use our website to book flights or hotels online, knowing that your payment is secure, as we are ATOL-protected.

If you’re interested in taking a break in Morocco, read on.

Highlights of a trip to Morocco

Morocco is popular among holidaymakers for many reasons. Some love the bustle of its capital city Marrakech, where you will find a huge variety of market stalls, colourful souks and historical attractions. You can stay in traditional stone buildings called riads in the centre of the city to really enjoy an authentic experience of life in Marrakech. This way, you will not only have a chance to learn more about traditional Moroccan architecture, but also get to experience the capital’s sights, sounds and scents.

If you’re looking to escape into the countryside, Morocco has some breathtaking places you can visit. The Atlas Mountains are among the most beautiful peaks in the world, stretching for miles across the nation’s dry land. Come here and you’ll be able to see a vista of jutting peaks and steep canyons.

You might want to head to Morocco’s desert and enjoy an excursion into its sandy landscape. There are opportunities for you to take camel treks across the Sahara Desert, experiencing the life of its nomadic tribe, the Bedouin.

Morocco also has picturesque coastal resorts, so for those looking for an alternative to Mediterranean countries for their beach break, this is the ideal place to go. Essaouira, in particular, is a popular destination, offering visitors beautiful golden beaches, as well as cultural sights, a friendly atmosphere and delicious cuisine.

Book your dream Morocco holiday

With so many reasons to book a luxury holiday to Marrakech or one of Morocco’s other fascinating destinations, you might be tempted to organise your trip straightaway. In which case, we can help you design the perfect getaway for you.

At Trek in Atlas, we have been organising holidays to northern African for years, so we are able to offer you help, advice and suggestions on how to make the most of your adventure. We can also create a tailor-made itinerary just for you, so you get exactly what you want out of your holiday, organising local tours, transfers and excursions, as well as your accommodation and flights.

If you want to be sure that everything will run smoothly during your trip, book with us. Having won several awards over the years, you can be confident we will organise an excellent luxury trip to Morocco.

So, why not call us today to speak to one of our travel advisers who can talk you through all your options and help you find an idyllic getaway?