How to turn your property into a holiday home

Whether you already own a property abroad or are one of the many considering purchasing a holiday home, it’s important to ensure you get the most out of your investment.

With it likely you’ll only spend limited time in the property each year, you’ll want to make sure it feels as much like a home away from home as possible.

Read on to find out what you can do to get the most out of your getaway spot.

Getting started

If your property needs a bit of work to get it whipped into shape, travelling abroad with the necessary heavy-duty equipment will likely be extremely expensive.

Try to look for smaller options wherever possible to reduce costs, like a portable palm sander that you can use to strip paint from surfaces when redecorating.

Spend some time investigating where the nearest home improvement store to your holiday property is and use them to purchase any extra tools you require.

The appropriate design

It’s easy to accumulate clutter but try to stay on top of things in your holiday home so it provides the most relaxing atmosphere possible. No one wants to stay in a busy property, so take a more minimal approach.

When it comes to decorating, opt for tones that best fit the time of year you’ll be in the property. Don’t go for dark colours if you’ll be spending the summer months in your holiday home.

Bright and neutral shades will help the property feel light and airy. If you want to inject some colour, consider the 2021 Pantone Colours of the Year – Ultimate Grey and Illuminating yellow.

Rather than heavy curtains, consider installing lighter blinds that will block the breeze but stop the property from overheating. This is particularly important in warmer climates.

Climate control

The best way to control the temperature of your holiday home, however, will be to install an effective air conditioning system.

While a summer holiday is all about enjoying the sun, which graces the UK with its presence all too infrequently, there’s nothing better than having somewhere cool and comfortable to retreat to.

Of course, if your holiday property is located somewhere colder then you’ll want to have a cost-effective and efficient heating system installed.

There are plenty of smart home heating systems that can take the stress out of keeping your property at a comfortable temperature.

Wi-Fi connectivity

Some people want to escape technology when they go away on holiday, but there are plenty of others who still want to be connected to the outside world.

Having an internet connection set up and ready to go will be hugely helpful when it comes to planning days out, as well as keeping the younger members of your party entertained during their downtime.