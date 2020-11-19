Exploring The Maldives Coastline – A Simple Yet Enjoyable Guide

The Coronavirus pandemic has devastated global travel. Many are forced to say goodbye to their travel plans and begin welcoming the new norm of staying at home. Although the government has been working hard to reduce restrictions in some of the most popular destinations such as Spain and France, there is still no glimmer of hope for those once in a lifetime destinations that we all crave to visit.

Unfortunately, we are not able to change the past. The summer is now coming to a close with many of us never getting to see the golden sand beaches that we all know and love. What better way to close off this year than by arranging the holiday of your dreams. Whilst we have this extra time on our hand’s let’s plan the ultimate summer getaway, exploring the naturally beautiful coastline of the Maldives with a guide to help you every step of the way.

Travelling To The Maldives

Currently, the Maldives has very strict travel regulations. Whilst this may cause some inconvenience when travelling it doesn’t prevent you from visiting this magnificent destination. The best way to travel to the Maldives with a direct flight straight from your local airport. With affordable flights being heavily available at this moment we would recommend that you take this opportunity to score jaw-dropping deal whilst you can.

Upgrading your flight is a great way to ensure your time spent in the air is as relaxing as possible. With the total flight time from Bristol being 12 hours, you need to make sure that every one of these hours is spent in complete comfort. Flying business class gives you the space you need to properly kick your legs out and relax. Every time I have been lucky enough to fly business class it has been an amazing experience from start to finish.

A relaxing way to get to the airport on the big day would be to hire a coach for you and your family. We all know how difficult it can be to get the kids out the door so that is why you must have your travel plans sorted long before the big day. If your flights are booked for Bristol airport we recommend that you find a coach hire service that has experience when it comes to airport transfer.

Planning Your Holidays Itenarty

The Maldives consists of thousands of different islands sprawled throughout the Indian Ocean. With multiple islands to choose from, we are sure that you will have no shortage of options when it comes to planning your daily activities.

Jetski Hire – As a thrill-seeker myself I have to recommend the jetskis. This had to be a highlight from my visit to the Maldives so Its only right that I recommend it to the world. There are several companies out there that offer jet ski’s for tourists to hire. Whilst the rental may be pricey, I promise you won’t regret it. Imagine being able to effortlessly glide across the gin-clear ocean exploring what the coastline has to offer. Just as good on your own, you don’t have to rely on the whole family to come along, it can be amazing to just have some fun on the water.

Snorkelling Trip – The beautiful reefs found just off the beaches are a great place to see a range of different fish species along with the magnificently coloured coral. To get the most out of your trip why not go on an excursion that will take you to some of the best snorkelling spots in the world. The bathwater warm Indian Ocean offers the perfect environment for fish species such as bluestripe snapper and the morish idol to thrive. Some of these species look like your favourite characters straight out of Finding Nemo!

Exploring The Maldives Coastline

The Maldives main attraction is its coastline. Whether you are just looking for a bit of sunbathing on a sandy beach with a cocktail in hand or like me, you are looking for some action and adventure, this holiday destination is perfect for you. To truly see it all you have to do some travelling whether it is by boat, coach or even foot.

Exploring The Maldives By Boat

Boat travel has to be one of the most effective ways to get to know your way rounds the islands. Hopping from island to island is effortlessly and many could consider this to be the most cost-effective way to get about. In the warmer months of the year having an average temperature of 31.5 can pay off to have a boat wiz your round the islands, creating refreshing coastal breeze on your face.

Exploring The Maldives By Coach

The capital of the Maldives is the island of Malé. This island only has a length of 1.87 KM but with over 200,000 people densely crammed into the island, it can be real trouble trying to get around on foot. If you want to experience the whole of Malé in a day we recommend that you travel by coach. This ensures that you beat the crowds and you get to your chosen destination with time to spare.

Exploring The Maldives By Foot

If you are visiting one of the less densely populated islands of the Maldives it can defiantly work out to just travel by food. The islands are all very small and easy to navigate making them perfect to travel by your own two feet. The Maldives is just one of those very few destinations around the globe where everything you need is within walking distance.

We hope that this simple guide to exploring the Maldives coastline has helped you with your planning. Please feel free to leave a comment about your experiences in the Maldives, I would love to hear about your time away!