5 Benefits of Travelling With CBD

For most of us, nothing is more exciting or appealing than taking a vacation, especially after grinding and hustling for what seems like forever without catching a break. There is so much to look forward to, from sleeping in every morning in plush hotel suites to walking barefoot in the sand to soaking in the sun while sipping margaritas and taking in breathtaking sceneries.

However, getting to your holiday destination of choice isn’t always a walk in the park. The mental and physical stress that comes with it can be a huge hindrance to your getting the rest you were so looking forward to in the first place. Including CBD in your travel kit can help you relieve some of the major stressors that come with traveling.

In this article, we’re going to some of the ways that you can make your travel experience easier and better with CBD. Before departing, please check with your airline before taking CBD for the correct storage advice, and ensure your product is legal in your destination.

What is CBD?

CBD, or Cannabidiol, is the second most prevalent of the active ingredients of cannabis. It boasts of a lot of health benefits and is gaining popularity as an effective treatment for various disorders, especially those that cause pain, anxiety, and inflammation.

Here’s how CBD makes traveling easier.

Helps you relax

CBD is a natural anxiolytic and can help you calm down, feel less anxious as well as assist in coping with stress. Better yet, as relaxing as CBD is, it does not in any way diminish your ability to reason and make sound judgments. This means that you will not overreact in case of an issue and you will be capable of dealing with any problems that may emerge.

Relieves pain

Sitting in one position on a plane for countless hours can cause tension on your muscles, joints, and tendons, resulting in acute pains. This is more so if you have long-term disorders that tend to be exasperated by extended periods of inertness.

CBD oil has properties that enhance the activity of the endogenous cannabinoids present in your endocannabinoid system (ECS).

ECS is the system responsible for regulating normal homeostasis. However, ECS does not always relieve pain effectively. Taking CBD oil impacts particular receptors and neurotransmitters, giving them the boost required to relieve or treat pain.

Helps you sleep better and relieves jet lag

Catching some sleep can be difficult especially when you fly across different time zones. The anxiolytic properties in CBD cause you to relax and fall asleep easier, making CBD a powerful sleep aid.

CBD also impacts hormonal levels in the body, helping you sleep better. This means that you’ll have less trouble adapting to different time zones and you’ll completely alleviate jet lag.

Relieves dehydration

The humidity level in most cabins is typically about 20%, a far cry from the 40-70 % recommended humidity levels for the skin. This can cause your body and skin to experience severe dehydration.

The market is full of beauty and skincare moisturizers a lot of which come with some unfavorable side effects, especially if your skin is sensitive. Applying CBD oil is a pretty sure way of relieving flight-induced dehydration and it comes with no negative side effects.

For skin irritation or swelling

If you experience swelling or skin irritation during your travels, it could be due to poor circulation. Applying a CBD-based ointment is a safe and non-invasive way to help you reduce inflammation and improve skin irritation.

The above is just some of the ways that CBD can help make your traveling experience more pleasant and relaxing. Check out Cibdol.com to learn more about the benefits of CBD.