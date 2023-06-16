Why Trekking Through Mexico Is A Fantastic Experience

For exciting activity holidays, Mexico is one country that has plenty to offer. Embark on a trek here and you will have the chance to take part in a range of pursuits, see spectacular scenery and visit ancient temples. With so much to do, a trip here will leave you with memories that last a lifetime.

As one of the most popular adventure travel destinations on the planet, you’ll find Mexico offers a bevy of unique sights and attractions that simply cannot be seen anywhere else.

Perhaps one of the things that really makes the country stand out as a place to have exciting adventures is the diverse array of landscapes. From the central highlands to the pristine beaches lying off the western waters of the Caribbean, you’ll be able to have all manner of fantastic escapades.

One place you should consider visiting on your travels is Playa del Carmen, or Playa as the locals often call it. Here, you’ll be able to try your hand at a range of exciting water sports, including snorkelling, windsurfing and scuba diving.

If you’d rather stick to dry land, you might want to go on a quad bike tour through the nearby jungle. By doing so, you’ll get to see exotic flora and fauna and explore hidden caves.

During your ride, you might even come across cenotes – a type of freshwater sinkhole created by the collapse of limestone bedrock that is particularly associated with Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

However you decide to work up a sweat, why not take it easy in the afternoon by relaxing on one of the many beaches? Given Playa del Carmen’s location on the Mexican Riviera, you’ll find a wealth of champagne-coloured sandy stretches where you can chill out and top up your tan.

Another must-see destination on an adventure tour of Mexico is Bacalar. Here, you’ll be able to take a scenic cruise before going for a swim in the beautiful Cenote Azul natural spring.

Visit the Hidden Worlds Park and you will find a number of cenotes to explore, as well as having the chance to try ziplining, snorkelling and abseiling, among other activities.

One of the things that really makes Mexico stand out as a captivating adventure travel destination is the country’s rich, colourful history, and nowhere is this more apparent then Chichen Itza.

This ancient city was once a stronghold for the Mayan civilisation and, as you wander through the complex’s various buildings and monuments, you’ll be able to get an idea of how they lived.

Perhaps one of the most famous parts of Chichen Itza is the Temple of Kukulkan, or El Castillo as it is sometimes known. At the top of this 24 m pyramid is a temple dedicated to Kukulkan, the Mayan feathered serpent god. Although it is no longer possible to climb the pyramid, simply walking around the bottom of the structure is sure to be an exciting activity.

As one of the New Seven Wonders of the World and also holding UNESCO World Heritage status, visiting Chichen Itza is sure to be a highlight of your adventures.

Trekking around Mexico also gives you the chance to veer a little off the well-beaten tourist trail, and one place that offers the chance to do this is San Cristobal.

Situated in the Chiapas mountains in the country’s central highlands region, as you explore you’ll feel as if you’ve stepped back in time. Not only will you see locals wear traditional attire and speak in ancient Maya dialects, but also get the chance to explore various historic churches, some of which date back to the 17th century. While here, stop by one of the markets to pick up some souvenirs of your Mexican trek adventure.

The Mayans seem to have acquired a reputation as chocolate lovers but they are also some of the earliest miners and in particular, gold. This was not seen as a commodity by them until the arrival of the Conquistadors whose love and over riding passion for the stuff lead to the demise of these once great people. The Spanish used it for jewellery and for the currency back home where it was turned in bullion coins for the royals in Madrid and Catalan.

Elsewhere, it may be an idea to visit Palenque. This pre-Columbian site was built more than 1,000 years ago; however, for many centuries it was abandoned and left to ruin in the jungle.

Here, you can wander around numerous ancient Maya buildings, including the Temple of Inscriptions and the Temples of the Sun, many of which are still half-hidden by vegetation.

Once you’ve explored Palenque to your heart’s content, why not cool off in the refreshing nearby Misol Ha waterfall where water cascades 35 m down into a tranquil pool?

No matter where you go, taking adventure holidays in Mexico is certain to be a worthwhile experience that you never forget.