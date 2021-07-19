Reasons why your swimming pool gets dirty so quickly

A swimming pool is a great addition to any holiday home, but have you ever noticed that pools seem to become dirty very quickly, even when not in use? Here is the answer to this frustrating problem:

Dirt – swimming pools have a large open surface area that effectively acts as a dirt and dust catcher. Any dirt that touches the water of the pool will mix in with the water and make it look unclean.

Dirt in your swimming pool can stem from:- Dirt, dust, leaves, grass, mud, bird droppings, insects and more.

People – When people use a swimming pool they contribute to the uncleanliness of it, the more people that use it, the more regularly it will need to be cleaned.

How can you stop your pool from getting dirty?

Scoop up any visible debris – leaves, grass, mud with a net whenever you can. Ideally, try to clean your pool daily, even if you don’t plan on swimming that day. This will not only keep it cleaner, but it will also make your next swim much more enjoyable if you don’t have to worry about fishing out leaves.

However, it’s the stuff you can’t see which is more dangerous for your health, adding pool chlorine tablets kills harmful bacteria that multiplies over time. Chlorine and bromine tablets can be a great way to sanitise your pool, making it much safer to swim. You can also use tablets to keep a hot tub clean. In very severe cases, if you water is very cloudy and doesn’t clear up even after adding enough chlorine, there may be a different problem, such as ammonia in the pool. However, this is unusual.

If you have children using the pool, you should set up some pool rules like:

No eating or drinking near the pool, no going in the pool with muddy feet.

Dust from garden beds

If your pool is located close to a garden bed, you may be dealing with dust and soil that the wind blows into the water. You can try to solve this problem by adding mulch to the garden beds. Bark can be a good choice and can keep the soil underneath moist, which makes it less likely for dust to be carried into the pool.

After a storm give your pool a good clean, since dirt and dust can be carried into the water, making it cloudy. “Run-off water brings in minerals including nitrates, phosphates, silicates, and sulfates into your pool that may make your water cloudy”, says Dengarden. It’s a good idea to check the filter/lint basket after stormy weather conditions, since leaves or dirt may have been blown into the pool and caught there.

Pools are a lovely way to enjoy the summer. Even though it may be frustrating, keeping them clean on a regular basis can be so worth it.