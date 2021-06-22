How can you make additional money when travelling?

It’s no secret that it costs a lot of money to travel – between accommodation costs, flights, visa fees and much more. If you are travelling for more than a few months, you will probably need to find a job when you are away. Working abroad comes with a whole set of trials and tribulations, especially if your visa restricts where you can work.

Here are a few ways you could make money when travelling abroad.

Teach English

If you’re travelling to a foreign country, schools are usually looking for native English speakers. Teaching English is one of the most accessible jobs available abroad and can be incredibly rewarding. You are best looking towards Asia, the Middle East and Latin America for these teaching opportunities. Some schools may require you to have a Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) certificate before starting teaching.

Freelance

If you already have an established skill, freelancing may be the one for you. You can work from anywhere in the world with skills like writing, graphic design, coding and translation. You will need a laptop and Wi-Fi signal to work as a freelancer.

Make sure to consider how you are going to make money after travelling as well. For example, you could set up a demo account to get a feel for forex trading on your phone. It’s accessible, easy to track and could make you some cash after travelling too.

Seasonal work

Gap year travellers often choose seasonal work as their way to make money throughout their ventures. Work as a fruit picker, ski instructor or head to an American summer camp to work with kids. Seasonal work usually lasts around 3 months and often includes accommodation and at least one meal a day. You can save money, earn money and gain some invaluable life experience. You could travel around the globe to catch the peak seasonal work periods in each continent throughout the year.

Become an Influencer

Instagram influencers travel the world by taking pictures, sharing them and working with brands on sponsorships. As you gain more followers and become more well-known, you can earn a lot of money per post – maybe even thousands!

Work in a hostel

If you’re staying in a hostel, why not ask them if you can help out with the cleaning, cooking and maintenance in exchange for freeboard. They might even pay you extra so you can some money going into your account as well. Accommodation can be a considerable expense, especially in popular cities.

Enjoy travelling and make the most of any job opportunities!