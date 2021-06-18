How to design a holiday home for renting out

If you have a holiday property that you are looking to rent out, there are a few key design steps to consider. First, you need to make sure your holiday home is appealing to a wide range of people and looks great in photographs. Interior design can turn a country cottage into an ultra-chic high-end property that’s perfect for a romantic weekend away. People will use the place to sleep, relax and entertain, so make sure your design caters to a number of events. You can charge more for the place and attract more customers, what’s not to love?

Here are a few design tips and tricks you could use for renting out a holiday home.

Colour scheme

Like greys, whites and pastels, lighter colours can open up the space and make it feel fresh. People want to feel calm and relaxed on holiday, and a neutral colour palette can instantly make an aged home modern again.

If you’re going to the trouble of redecorating, it might be worth decluttering as well. Minimalism is the interior trend of the decade and is a great way to make your space less personal to you. Remove the clutter on your surface, bookshelves and bedside tables to make your holiday home appropriate for renters.

Kitchen

The kitchen is often the centre of a holiday home, and your guests will probably spend the most time there. Make sure the kitchen is a place where preparing food and entertaining is enjoyable and practical. You could get a fitted kitchen installed to transform your kitchen into a more modern and functional space.

Furniture

The furniture in the property should be multi-functional yet stylish. Try to avoid buying all of your furniture from the same store as this can make the home feel a little like a showroom. Instead, opt for cosy items that make the property feel lived in without being damaged and aged.

Decorative items, like paintings, ornaments and throws, could be inspired by the local area. After all, holiday-goers will want to explore the local area and get to know the local culture. If you’re by the sea, include nautical pieces or a rustic beach atmosphere.

Deep clean

There is nothing worse than a filthy hotel room or holiday rental. Your property needs to be deep cleaned after every use and tidied to the max. Make sure there are no scuffs, streaks or dirt lying around. You need to present your holiday home in the best way possible.

Towels and sheets

When people pay for a holiday home, they usually expect clean sheets and towels. Replace your sheets and towels every few months to make sure they are soft, unstained and in great condition.

Have fun decorating your holiday rental home, and remember to keep it clean, chic and minimal.