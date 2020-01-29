How to Really Make the Most of Your Holiday

When we book a holiday – whether it be for a week, a month, or an indefinite amount of time – we want to make the most of it. This can include excited jitters the night before to tossing out our regular routines and squeezing every minute out of our time away. Some people want to see how many paperbacks they can flick through, others want to maximise their tan time, while others want to end up knowing more than the guidebook can tell them. Sometimes, especially in more populated resorts, it can be difficult to know exactly how to make the most of our time on holiday or when travelling. So, here are two ways in which we can do so.

Travelling Around

One of the best ways to take advantage of travelling somewhere is to see the sights that aren’t directly in your resort or the city you have visited. Whilst there are public transport options available to a lot of places, and most sights have transport mapped out for you, the best way to get a feel for a place is travelling around it yourself. Often this can be by car. Hiring a car gives you greater control of where you visit and when.

For instance, when it comes to car hire Malaga has plenty of options, which allow you to see the nearby sights of Torremolinos, Benalmadena and Fuengirola, which line the coastal route to Gibraltar. The car hire would condense visiting each resort and the British territory into one Spanish road trip. Also, nothing helps you remember a holiday as much as visiting a small village off the beaten track and indulging in things that the locals do and that the tourist traps might not necessarily make available.

Make a Plan

There is a difference when it comes to making the most of a holiday between getting a lot done and engaging in once in lifetime experiences. Some advice suggests that it’s actually better to plan a jam-packed itinerary of places to visit, places to eat, time to relax, and night-time escapades than it is to lump for experiences that might be considered once in a lifetime events. Indeed, planning helps you to ensure you cover everything and stops time being wasted as you ruminate over what you might want to do next.

Planning helps mitigate against feelings that what you have all of a sudden decided to do might not be the best way to spend your time. By planning, you’ll make sure that you know what’s coming up. By looking at the duration of your holiday and seeing everything you’re going to do, you’ll see if there’s anything you think is missing. Creating an itinerary is easy – and you don’t even actually have to stick to it.

We all get that feeling of knowing our time is limited while travelling and wanting to absorb as much as we can. It can be difficult to know exactly what to do, but there are luckily some ways in which we can try to get everything crammed in. We can try to get around the resort and its surrounding areas to make the most of it and we can plan a packed itinerary in order to make sure we don’t miss anything we want to do.