Get these useful travel apps ahead of your next trip away

When assessing the modern-day holiday essentials, a smartphone device or a tablet tends to be high on the list. The average holidaymaker of today might be updating their family members on their foreign adventure via a few YouTube videos or needing to stay on top of work emails every few days. It’s the norm in 2021.

As such, the average adventurer is heavily reliant on their smartphone devices and tablets. The sophisticated and impressively powerful creations brought to us by the likes of Apple and Samsung have enabled holidaymakers, in particular, to create new experiences and capture their trip in a memorable way. Alongside providing various forms of entertainment along the way, be it through watching Netflix on a long coach ride or tucking into the best online casino games while relaxing on the beach, smartphone devices and tablets can house an array of useful apps for travellers also. Some apps help us get the most out of a holiday with little stress, too.

Ahead of your next adventure away, here is a look at some of the best travel apps in 2021.

PackPoint

Packing can be a hassle for some people, especially if you’re in a rush. To make your packing go more smoothly, download PackPoint. A popular app at the moment, PackPoint creates a customisable packing list for you after evaluating your answers to a few questions. From there, the app has your back when it comes to all things packing with a few helpful reminders and various tips.

Google Translate

Google Translate isn’t new, but it certainly should be used a hell of a lot more. A language barrier can be tough to overcome at times. To improve your chances, download Google Translate and make the most of its useful features, such as the instant camera translation, which translates signs and the like for you in up to 38 different languages. A slick and easy to use app, Google Translate has been a lifesaver for many modern-day travellers.

Hopper

Flight prices can fluctuate, which is why apps like Hopper have become a necessity to some people ahead of booking their next holiday. Thanks to Hopper, you can book at the right time and for the very best price. The app advises you when prices rise and fall, and when the best time is to travel and, essentially, book your holiday. With 95% accuracy in terms of finding the cheapest flights, Hopper is a great app.

Flightradar24

Another app that has become extremely common to see with fellow holidaymakers in recent years, Flightradar24 provides up to date information on flights from around the world, all around the clock. The app keeps you posted on various delays, cancellations, gate charges, and a whole lot more. With a variety of useful features in what is a well-designed app, Flightradar24 is well worth downloading.

Skyscanner

Keen to find the cheapest flights? If so, then Skyscanner is a fantastic option. Being able to compare the most affordable flights available, Skyscanner is a joy to use. It comes with useful filters, which make more specific searches a breeze. You can search by number of stops, price, flight duration, and a whole lot more. To increase your savings on flights, Skyscanner is worth a try.

XE Currency Converter

In need of an accurate currency converter? Fear not, XE Currency Converter has you covered. Helping you to keep on top of changing rates as you embark on your adventure abroad, the app helps you track 20 currencies and gives users various alerts and notifications as changes occur.