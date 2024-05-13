Travelling in Doha: What a Brit Abroad Needs to Know

Travelling to Doha soon? Not sure what to expect or do? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Good news, if you’re looking to escape the unpredictable British weather, you’re in luck. Doha is great for sunseekers with year-round high temperatures. That means whether you’re planning to go in January or July, you can leave your coats at home.

So, What Should I Wear?

Although coats aren’t necessary, it’s important to note that Doha is in Qatar which is an Islamic country, so dressing modestly is important. Although some places are quite liberal when it comes to dress codes, it’s always best to cover knees and shoulders to respect local customs.

While on private beaches, swimwear is acceptable. However, it’s respectful to cover up when leaving these areas with trousers, long dresses, or knee-length shorts and t-shirts.

Where Should I Go?

There are so many places you can visit in Doha, whether it’s soaking up the culture or enjoying a night out. Here are some of our top picks for your travels.

The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA)

Located on the Corniche waterfront, the MIA is a stunning architectural masterpiece that houses one of the world’s largest collections of Islamic art. Visitors can admire the artefacts spanning over 1,400 years of Islamic civilisations. The collection includes ceramics, textiles, manuscripts, and metalwork.

The Corniche

Doha’s Corniche attracts a lot of attention, and for good reason. This 7km strip of waterfront that stretches in a half-moon shape around the bay offers incredible views of clear waters. Whether it’s a sunrise stroll, play in the park, hop on a dhow cruise, or visit one of the best restaurants in Doha.

Katara Cultural Village

Experience the Qatar culture and heritage at Katara Cultural Village which is an incredible complex featuring theatres, art galleries, restaurants, and a beach. Attend cultural events, exhibitions, and performances showcasing traditional music, dance, and art for a truly immersive experience.

Souq Waqif

The Souq Waqif is Doha’s oldest traditional market. Wander through the winding alleyways lined with shops selling spices, textiles, perfumes, and handicrafts. Enjoy traditional Qatari food at one of the many restaurants and cafes within the souq.

How Do I Get Around?

Getting around Doha’s vibrant streets is relatively easy as there’s a range of transportation options available.

Public Transport

Doha has an efficient and modern public transportation system, including buses and the Doha Metro which boasts a sleek design and spacious trains – slightly different to those you see in England! This is a convenient way to travel between the attractions and neighbourhoods in the city.

Taxis

Taxis are usually readily available throughout the city and are a super convenient way to get around, especially for shorter distances or for travelling to areas that don’t have public transport. Taxis can either be hailed down in the street or booked through apps like Karwa or Uber.

Rental Cars

For those who prefer the flexibility of having their own vehicle, you can easily hire your own car to get around Doha. International driving licences are generally accepted, and the road signs are both in Arabic and English making navigation pretty straightforward.

Walking or Biking

Walking and biking, particularly in the Corniche and Katara Cultural Village, allows you to enjoy the scenery. It’s the most pleasant way to explore the city! There are also bike-sharing schemes for those who want to explore on two wheels.

Is It Safe?

Doha was ranked the second safest global city in 2022. It has low crime rates and a strong emphasis on security and law enforcement. This means you can feel confident exploring the city day or night! However, it’s always wise to take basic precautions when it comes to safety.

Personal Safety

While Doha is generally safe, it’s important to be aware of your surroundings, especially in crowded areas or touristy spots. Keep your valuables secure and be aware of pickpockets.

Health and Hygiene

Doha maintains a high level of hygiene and cleanliness with safe drinking water and well-maintained public facilities. However, it’s important to take precautions from the heat by wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated.

Emergency Services

In case of an emergency, Doha has a reliable emergency response system including police, ambulance, and fire services. The emergency number in Qatar is 999 (easy to remember!) and the operators generally speak English.

Takeaway

During your trip to Doha, you can expect incredible sights, a friendly atmosphere, easy transportation, and great year-round weather. So, pack your bags and prepare for an enriching cultural immersion in Qatar’s capital!