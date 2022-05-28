What are the best ways to make additional money whilst travelling? 

With Kayak’s International Travel Restrictions tool showing ever-relaxing Covid travel rules across the world, the prospect of travelling is once again open to wannabe globe-trotters. But with the typical cost of travelling the world still topping over £16,000 according to several popular bloggers, it’s important that you don’t just jump on the first plane out Heathrow, and instead plan how you’re going to afford going away.

It might seem boring and lacking romanticism, but by having a firm financial footing, you can stride across the world and appreciate all its wonder – without worrying about how you’re going to pay for your next flight or hostel. One of the best options can be making money while travelling. To help you pick, here are some of the best ways.

Freelancing

Freelancing is a great way to earn some more additional money either before or during your travels, as the barrier to entry is low. As long as you have a skill that’s in demand – whether that’s writing, administration, design, photography, or any other skill for that matter – and a laptop, you can start making money. Just sign up to freelance sites like Upwork and Fiverr, pitch for work from prospective clients, and get earning!

Teach your language

When staying in a different country, making money involves putting your skills to their best use, and using your language to your advantage is one of the simplest means of doing just that. Sign up to teach English as a foreign language in schools, or simply promote your skills online in the country you’re visiting. As a global language of popular culture and business, your expertise is sure to be valued!

Consider spread betting

Have a little money to spare and an interest in finance and economics? Spread betting involves researching the movements of stocks, shares, currencies and more. If your predictions are correct, you will earn tax-free profits, all without needing to own the assets. Spread betting is only a good choice for those with money they can lose however – make the wrong bet and you could end up owing the provider money.

Use your hands!

If you’re in good shape and don’t mind getting your hands dirty, then manual work is always an option when working abroad. Sites such as workaway enable you to gain accommodation, food, and a wage in exchange for providing manual labour – anything from animal handling, to building structures, to farming. These schemes are a great choice if you want to get away from the main population centres when travelling, getting a real taste of rural life.

How would you fund your travels if you headed on a long trip away? Let us know in the comments section.