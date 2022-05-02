‍Hunting with your family is a great way to bond. Even if you don’t see much in the way of trophies, spending time in nature is good for everyone. Not to mention, it’s a ton of fun!

Even if you don’t have a ton of experience, you can make a trip to the local woods or a nearby state park count. To help you plan your next trip with the family, we’ve rounded up 23 great ideas for family hunting trips. From simple getaways to long-term adventures, we’ve got something for everyone.

1. Plan your trip

When you’re planning your family hunting trip, you’ll want to start with some research. To make sure you have a trip that fits your schedule, you’ll want to find out what types of activities and settings are available where you’re going. Once you know the basics, you can start to narrow down your trip ideas.

Choose a few locations that you want to visit based on your family’s interests. Let your children choose the places they’d most like to go. If you have more than one child, you can help them narrow down the choices by asking them to put together a list of things they’re interested in. Letting your children make the trip choices can help ensure that everyone gets to participate in the things they enjoy most.

2. Go on an overnight or mid-day camping trip

This might be the idea you’ve had in the back of your mind for a while. You can go camping without a bunch of gear and people in tow. This is a great option if you want to take your family and want to get out of the city for a few days. You can do some hiking or fishing while you’re out and the kids can have some space to explore and play. This is also a perfect time to work on outdoor skills and have some quality time together as a family.

You can find camps that accommodate kids, couples and even family groups with multiple generations.

3. Set up a blind for target practice

If your family loves target practice, set up a blind for them to practice their skills. Blinds are inexpensive and not hard to find. You can find them at most sporting goods stores, or you can make your own. This is a great option if you have some archers in the group. It’s also a great way for your kids to get some experience with firearms.

4. Go on a guided hunting trip

If you have hunters in your family, you can set up a guided hunting trip. This is a great option, as it gives you a place to go and hunt, while still allowing your family to tag along. It’s also a great way to introduce new members to the sport or show your members some new places.

5. Find a local archery park or yay-scopes hill

If you have a passion for the outdoors and being active, then try finding a nearby archery park or hill. These are great places for families to come together and spend time outdoors. You can also bring your scopes and try your hand at hunting, while you’re out there. This is a great option if you have kids who love the outdoors and are into active play.

There’s no better way to get your children interested in shooting than to take them to the range and let them fire a real firearm. It can also be a great way to introduce your children to firearms. Most ranges also offer free lessons for new shooters so you can get started on the right foot. One of the great things about hunting trips is that they give you an excuse to go to the range. Although it may seem strange to your children to go to the range while you’re hunting, they’re going to love it.

6. Try your hand at trapping

If you’re interested in trapping, try it out while on a family trip. This is a great skill to have, as it can provide food in a pinch and also provide a source of income. Set up a few traps while you’re out in the woods, and then come home with some fresh-caught critters. This is a fun skill to try out with your family, as it’s hands-on and can be used for both boys and girls.

7. Hit the hiking trails

If you have hikers in your family, try hitting the hiking trails. This is a great way to spend time together outdoors and get some exercise in the process. You can do some hiking and find amazing places to view as well. This is also a great way to work on outdoor skills with your family members, as you can have competitions and learn to work as a team.

8. Take a fishing trip

If you’re interested in fishing, this is a great option for your family. You can try out some new techniques or come home with some fresh-caught dinner. This is also a great way to spend some quality time together while getting outside and using some outdoor skills.

9. Plan a day of hunting and relaxation

If you have hunters in your family, you can set up a day of hunting and relaxation. This is a great way to relax after a long day at work, as well as spend some time together as a family. Try setting up some decoys or blinds during the relaxation portion of the day and see how they react to the sound of gunfire.

10. Go on a day trip

While this may sound like a simple idea, it can be a great trip for beginners and experienced hunters alike. If you live in an urban area and have access to a wilderness near home, a day trip can be an excellent way to introduce yourself to hunting. You can also take kids on these trips to teach them the basics of hunting while providing them with a new experience.

11. Get outdoors during the week

If you live close to the outdoors, rather than heading to the hills or the woods every weekend, consider taking your family to an outdoor arena, park or forest during the week. This can be a great way to get your kids involved in hunting and outdoor activities, no matter their age. You can also take along some toys or gear and use them to teach your kids about hunting. You’ll get a lot more out of the outing if you take along some gear and teach your kids how to use it.

12. Try a new sport

If you’ve never tried archery or crossbow hunting, now is the time. During the late fall and winter, many states and provinces offer archery hunting seasons (check with your state’s hunting regulations to confirm). In addition to the thrill of a great hunt, you’ll also discover a new way to experience the great outdoors with your family.

13. Check out a new area

Take the family on a trip to a National Park, wild or wilderness area outside your county. Your county may have programs or brochures that list national parks and other wild areas that are easily accessible nearby. If your state doesn’t have a program, ask your local BLM or US Forest Service office for a list.

14. Find a new spot

If you’re looking for a new spot to go hunting with your family, look online. There are a lot of great websites that list public hunting areas and offer directions, reviews, photos and more. You can also ask around, as hunting is a very popular activity that almost everyone can do. When you find a new spot, take photos and share your experience with the rest of the community.

15. Eat and drink your way around

Hunting trips are a great time to try your hand at cooking. Take a few picks and cook some meals. This will give you a chance to practice and get creative. You could also try taking a few ingredients with you and making a batch of cookies or other treats to take along for the trip.

16. Find a game trail or blind

Search for game trails or blinds along your hunting area or in nearby public or private areas. You can use these to scout for the types of game you’re hoping to hunt. This will help you see what’s in your area and what you need to do if you spot something.

17. Go birding

Bird watching is a great way to spend a day out in the woods. It also has an educational side to it as well, so you can get your kids interested in biology while they’re at it. If you have an ornithologist in the family, you can get them interested in the bird life of a different region while they’re learning.

18. Set up a scout camp

Setting up a scout camp is a fun way to get your family together. It can be a great way to ease your children into the idea of spending time in the woods. Find a place where you can set up a tent with a wooded area nearby. You can also set up a tent in a city park or nature preserve near your home.

19. Go on a geocaching adventure

Geocaching is one of the fastest-growing hobbies in the world. What began as a way for people to hide small containers filled with trinkets has grown into a global game. As the name suggests, cachers hide caches all over the world. Some of the best places to go cachering are parks, forests and nature preserves. A good way to introduce your children to geocaching is to go on a geocaching adventure with them. You can either bring your own cache or purchase a cache and hide it with them.

20. Rent an ATV and go trail riding

Riding ATVs is a popular summer activity. You can also use it as an opportunity to introduce your kids to different types of wild animals. You can either head out to a public or private trail near you. Be sure to wear appropriate clothing and helmets when riding out in the public areas. You’ll want to make sure you and your family know the rules before taking your ATVs onto public trails.

21. Take a canoe trip down a local river

A trip out on a local river can be a great way to spend time with your family. It can also introduce you to new types of plants and animals. You can also take your children on educational canoe trips. There are many great educational options for children on canoe trips. You can go on a guided canoe trip and learn about local wildlife or you can go on an education canoe trip and learn about the ecosystem.

22. Try your hand at fishing

Fishing is a great way to introduce your children to the outdoors and wildlife. You can also focus on teaching them about fishing techniques as you go. Most lakes and rivers near you have great fishing opportunities. You can also choose to go somewhere with more of a wilderness feel.

23. Go on a campfire night hike

Bringing a campfire and sitting around it at night is one of the oldest traditions in the world. You can take this tradition to the next level by going for a night hike. A night hike allows you to walk around your neighbourhood or a nearby nature preserve, or you can walk up a nearby mountain.

For your next trip

All family trips should have the same goal: to have fun. While the details may change from trip to trip, you should always keep this goal in mind. As long as you plan for fun and don’t expect success, you will succeed.

When it comes to outdoor adventures, there’s no better way to spend time with your family than by getting outside and enjoying nature. Whether you prefer camping, hiking or exploring caves and mountains, each outdoor activity has the potential to strengthen your family bonds.

There are countless outdoor activities you can do with your family. Try one of these ten great ideas for family hunting trips and you’ll be sure to love every minute of it.