Learn a language abroad with Real Gap Experience

Your gap year should be fun and exciting, but there are also ways to get something a little more out of it – and one of the best is to travel, experience new cultures, and learn a new language.

Picking up this new skill is sure to come in useful throughout the rest of your life and will also demonstrate to employers that your decision to take a year out had a really positive purpose.

And with Real Gap Experience, you can be sure you won’t just be stuck in a classroom with your nose in a book as you learn a language.

We offer a range of educational breaks in exotic locations that will enable you to immerse yourself in a new culture and develop your skills by meeting and conversing with the locals.

Where can you go to learn a language during a gap year?

When you plan your gap year travel, you are sure to be keen to visit some faraway destinations where life is very different to what you experience at home.

Central and South America fit that description perfectly and they are great places to go to learn Spanish.

Staying in a foreign country while you attempt to pick up a new language gives you a real advantage, as you can practice in real-life situations every day.

And you will also find that chatting with locals will help you to broaden your vocabulary and understand idioms that are in common usage.

Among the gap year experiences we offer is a trip to learn Spanish in Ecuador.

Spending anything from one to six weeks at the language school in the bustling city of Quito is a great way to begin your adventure in South America.

You will be taught Spanish in the morning, either in the classroom or on excursions to places like museums and markets, and then the rest of the day is yours to explore the capital and put into practice what you have learned.

While you won’t quite be speaking like a local by the time you finish your course, you should have sufficient Spanish skills to communicate with the people you meet during your time in Latin America.

Quito is a great city and you are sure to enjoy its vibrant nightlife and visiting attractions like the Basilica del Voto Nacional and the TeleferiQo aerial tramway.

But you may prefer to choose one of the other language schools we use for Spanish lessons, with Cusco in Peru, the Guatemalan city of Antigua and Heredia, Costa Rica among the options.

For a really rewarding gap experience, consider heading to Argentina and taking a Spanish course, before enjoying a stint of volunteering in Buenos Aires.

There is a choice of projects to work on, including teaching English to children, helping to care for vulnerable people in the community and providing support to youngsters from underprivileged backgrounds.

